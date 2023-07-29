Scientists bring back to life worm frozen for 46,000 years

Scientists have brought back to life a worm that was frozen 46,000 years ago in the Siberian permafrost.

The roundworm, of a previously unknown species, was found 131.2 feet (40 meters) below the surface in a dormant state referred to as cryptobiosis, Teymuras Kurzchalia, professor emeritus at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden and one of the scientists involved in the research, told CNN on Friday.

Organisms in a cryptobiotic state remain in a state “between death and life,” in which their metabolic rates decrease to an undetectable level, Kurzchalia explained, adding that they can thus endure the complete absence of water or oxygen and withstand high temperatures, as well as freezing or extremely salty conditions.