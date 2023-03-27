Scientists consider cloning ancient bison dates back 9000 years ago
A beautifully intact extinct bison that was discovered in Siberian permafrost underwent an animal autopsy recently, according to researchers in Russia. The team thinks the long-dead species could be cloned since the tissues obtained during the dissection are so well preserved.
The specimen was given to the Mammoth Museum Laboratory of North-Eastern Federal University (NEFU) in Yakutsk after the bison was found in the summer of 2022 in the Khaastaakh district of the Russian Verkhoyansk region. It is thought to date back approximately 9000 years ago.
It isn't complete, but the forelimbs, skull, and a portion of the chest have all been extraordinarily well preserved.
“Preliminarily, this is a young individual, 1.5-2 years old. When she died has not yet been determined. The geological age of the bison discovered in 2009 and 2010 was 8-9 thousand years. The biological age is about 2 months and 4-4.5 years, respectively," said Maxim Cheprasov, head of the NEFU Mammoth Museum.
"It can be said that the new finding is intermediate in terms of biological age, thanks to which we can trace the ontogeny of ancient bison. This bison was discovered in the summer of 2022 in the Verkhoyansk region at the new Khaastaakh locality and donated to the Mammoth Museum free of charge. For which special thanks to them. This summer, we are planning to visit the site where other remains of fossil animals may be found,” he added in the statement.
“We are working with a unique find that could be cloned in the future thanks to selected materials. This becomes possible thanks to the joint work with a strong team of leading scientists of the North-Eastern Federal University,” said NEFU Professor, Director of the UAE Biotechnology Research Foundation Hwang Woo Sok.
Several techniques to determine
Samples were obtained during the autopsy for microbiological, histological, cellular, radiocarbon, tomographic, morphological, and 3D scanning research and for earlier visualization. Many Russian scientific institutions will do the analyses. The chosen items are kept in specialized settings and the freezer of the museum. Following the selection of soft tissues, the ICUC "Molecular Paleontology" staff and their Korean counterparts started cell research right away.
Further research will yield information on the bison's habitat's structural characteristics, ecological circumstances, and geological and biological age.
Earth change goes beyond melting icecaps and rising sea levels. Earth is made up of smaller interconnected systems with relatively unusual changes too.