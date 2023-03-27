Scientists consider cloning ancient bison dates back 9000 years ago

It isn't complete, but the forelimbs, skull, and a portion of the chest have all been extraordinarily well preserved.

“Preliminarily, this is a young individual, 1.5-2 years old. When she died has not yet been determined. The geological age of the bison discovered in 2009 and 2010 was 8-9 thousand years. The biological age is about 2 months and 4-4.5 years, respectively," said Maxim Cheprasov, head of the NEFU Mammoth Museum.

"It can be said that the new finding is intermediate in terms of biological age, thanks to which we can trace the ontogeny of ancient bison. This bison was discovered in the summer of 2022 in the Verkhoyansk region at the new Khaastaakh locality and donated to the Mammoth Museum free of charge. For which special thanks to them. This summer, we are planning to visit the site where other remains of fossil animals may be found,” he added in the statement.

Newly discovered bison. NEFU

“We are working with a unique find that could be cloned in the future thanks to selected materials. This becomes possible thanks to the joint work with a strong team of leading scientists of the North-Eastern Federal University,” said NEFU Professor, Director of the UAE Biotechnology Research Foundation Hwang Woo Sok.