Scientists concoct a 'magic cocktail' in lab to create lung’s critical immune cell

Alveolar macrophages are important immune cells in the lungs that act in defense against pathogens and particulates humans inhale. Without these cells, the lungs would be immunocompromised and their sterility would be at risk. Alveolar macrophages, living in the lining of the lung’s air sacs, eat up the garbage in the tissues.

Mimicking the alveolar environment in cell culture, researchers at Texas Biomedical Research Institute have created the alveolar macrophage in a lab. The researchers claim this will help advance research into respiratory diseases, from diseases like COVID-19, tuberculosis and asthma, said the press release.

Respiratory disorders are a cause of death for millions of people. Alveolar macrophage plays a key role in fighting off these diseases and maintaining a balance between fighting invaders and minimizing tissue damage. “However, there are no easily accessible in vitro models of HAMs (human alveolar macrophages), presenting a huge scientific challenge,” noted the researchers. Human alveolar macrophages are hard to access as they reside deep in the lungs.