Scientists control mosquito menace by deactivating their sperm

Blocking the proteins

The researchers found that blocking the proteins would prevent sperm from swimming to eggs and fertilizing them.

“During mating, mosquitoes couple tail to tail, and the males transfer sperm into the female reproductive tract. It can be stored there awhile, but it still has to get from point A to point B to complete fertilization,” said Cathy Thaler, the study’s first author, in a press release.

These specialized proteins are released during ejaculation, activating the sperm flagella, according to the study. As a result, the sperm moves to complete the process of fertilization. Without these proteins, sperm cannot penetrate the eggs and will remain "immotile," eventually degrading. The findings have been reported in the journal PLOS ONE.

Studying 200 male mosquitoes

To begin this research, the team created a detailed portrait of all the proteins found in mosquito sperm. This was explicitly done to identify the proteins that allow sperm to swim into eggs.

A group of graduate and undergraduate students of the university collated this profile. They isolated over 200 male mosquitoes from a larger population in total. The, their sperms were extracted from their tiny reproductive tracts for mass spectrometry to identify proteins. This laborious process resulted in the development of a comprehensive mosquito protein profile that could be used to control mosquitoes.

This research is critical for controlling mosquito populations in a more environmentally friendly manner than other toxic methods. “We’ve given up on spraying pesticides all over, because that kills everything, good insects and bad, and harms other animals,” Thaler said.