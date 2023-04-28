Scientists create new map of dead mice that showcase details at cellular level

Scientists are always looking for ways to better understand the biological functioning of the body at the cellular level. Understanding the tiny complex networks found in our bodies could lead to new ways of understanding how certain diseases progress and, as a result, finding target treatments.

That said, scientists from the Helmholtz Munich research institute have created an intricate anatomy map of dead mice bodies. This novel method allows researchers to understand mouse biology at the cellular level as well as see the difficult-to-see neural connections between organs.

According to the report, the map highlighted tissues, nerves, and vessels in various bright colors. The team has named this technology "wildDISCO."