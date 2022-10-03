Scientists create technology to exploit electrical nanowires hidden in soil and oceans
In a new study, researchers explore ways to utilize nature’s "electric grid", comprised of nanowires grown by bacteria found in oxygen-less soil and deep ocean beds. These 'wires' conduct electricity when the bacteria “breathes” by transferring electrons in a process that can be significantly influenced by adding light, as discovered the scientists. A variety of potential applications of this technology include cleaning up toxic waste, tackling global methane emissions, creating new renewable fuels and electronic sensors, and even potential uses in space.