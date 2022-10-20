Scientists debunk reports of UFOs flying over Ukraine in recent months

Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb also joined in with his own analysis, available in the preprint server arXiv, that highlights errors in the methodology of detailed reports claiming large amounts of UAPs were flying over the wartorn country.

Ukraine UFO report contains "significant errors"

The Ukrainian UAP report was released in mid-September by scientists at Kyiv's Main Astronomical Observatory (MAO). It described "a significant number of objects whose nature is not clear." These included dark "phantoms" that traveled at speeds of up to 33,000 mph (53,000 km/h) — almost double the speed of a standard intercontinental ballistic missile.

The National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NASU) has since finished an investigation into that report, and it concluded the MAO report was conducted unprofessionally and contained "significant errors." Namely, "the processing and interpretation of results were performed at an inappropriate scientific level and with significant errors in determining distances to the observed objects," the NASU scientists wrote in a statement.

The UAPs highlighted in the MAO report can likely be explained by less exotic means, the NASU scientists explained, adding that "the authors do not provide arguments that natural phenomena or artificial objects of earthly origin may be among the observed UAPs." They also said the MAO researchers postulated "unreasonable conclusions about the characteristics of the observed objects as UAPs."

Avo Loeb highlights further discrepancies in the UFO report

The MAO researchers' report only drew data from a single telescope, a fact that drew the attention — and perhaps the ire — of one of the world's leading UAP experts, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb.