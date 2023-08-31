Scientists detect 2 planets with several times Earth's radius

Scientists from The University of New Mexico (UNM) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have discovered the longest-period exoplanets spotted by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to date that are orbiting around a K dwarf star.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Thursday.

Jupiter planets

The warm Jupiter planets are at least six times Earth's radius and have been named TOI-4600 b and c.

The astronomers reported that the K dwarf star in the middle of the two newly-spotted exoplanets is slightly smaller and cooler than Earth's Sun. Meanwhile, TOI-4600 b has an orbital period of 82.69-days and TOI–4600 c has one of 482.82-days.