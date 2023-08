The recent discovery of the highest-energy light coming from the Sun has perplexed scientists.

The new discovery is based on six years of data evaluated by Michigan State University researchers.

This type of light, known as gamma rays, detected from the Sun is far brighter than scientists had predicted.

“The sun is more surprising than we knew. We thought we had this star figured out, but that’s not the case,” said Mehr Un Nisa, study co-author, in an official release.

Gamma-ray with high energy of one trillion electron volts

The Sun emits energy in several wavelengths, one of which is visible light that carries around one electron volt of energy.