Scientists detect molecules that could lead to life near Earth

In a new paper, the researchers describe how they detected the biological molecules, considered vital building blocks for more complex molecules such as amino acids.

Ultimately, prebiotic molecules could one day allow life to flourish in that particular region of space.

Tracing the formation of amino acids and life

Amino acids formed the genetics of ancient microorganisms, allowing complex life to evolve on Earth. This means that figuring out the abundance of precursor molecules that lead to the formation of amino acids is vital in understanding the evolution of the cosmos.

The more of these precursor molecules in the universe, the more likely we are to find extraterrestrial life.

The Perseus Cloud "is an extraordinary laboratory of organic chemistry," Susan Iglesias-Groth, from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) and one of the researchers on the project, explained in the press release. "These are complex molecules of pure carbon which often occur as building blocks for the key molecules of life."

In their study, published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, the researchers explain how they detected common molecules such as molecular hydrogen, hydroxyl, water, carbon dioxide, and ammonia in the Perseus Molecular Cloud.

They also detected several carbon-bearing molecules that could be essential in producing more complex hydrocarbons and prebiotic molecules.