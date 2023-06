Scientists detected a high-energy neutrino emission from within the Milky Way for the very first time using the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, a press statement reveals.

"Confirming the existence of this long-sought signal paves the way for the future of astroparticle physics in our galaxy," explained Luigi Antonio Fusco in a related Perspective.

Neutrinos, which are also known as "ghost particles", are elementary particles alongside protons, neutrons, and electrons.

They are incredibly hard to detect, as they pass through most matter and are undisturbed by electromagnetic fields. This also makes them incredibly valuable, though, as they can carry information from distant objects, such as black holes, that would otherwise be degraded.