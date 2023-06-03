Scientists detect the breath between atoms

University of Washington researchers have detected the mechanical vibration between two layers of atoms (the atoms’ breaths) by observing the type of light those atoms emitted when stimulated by a laser.

This is according to a press release published by the institution on Friday.

This new development could lead to a new method for quantum computing. In fact, the researchers have already engineered a device that could serve as a new type of building block for quantum technologies.

"This is a new, atomic-scale platform, using what the scientific community calls 'optomechanics,' in which light and mechanical motions are intrinsically coupled together," said senior author Mo Li, a UW professor of both electrical and computer engineering and physics.