NASA's James Webb telescope continues to shed new light on distant alien worlds.

An international team of researchers used data from Webb to calculate the amount of heat emanating from a rocky exoplanet called TRAPPIST-1c, a NASA blog post explains.

Their results show that TRAPPIST-1c, which is orbiting a red dwarf star roughly 40 light-years from Earth, likely has an extremely thin atmosphere, if it even has one at all.

"TRAPPIST-1 c is interesting because it's basically a Venus twin: It's about the same size as Venus and receives a similar amount of radiation from its host star as Venus gets from the Sun," Laura Kreidberg, from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany and a co-author on a new paper detailing the findings explained.