Scientists develop 'wildDISCO' method to detect tiny cancerous tumors

Prof Ali Ertürk had already worked out in 2018 how to make a dead mouse transparent. And over the last couple of years, his team of scientists in Germany has been working on creating a tumor atlas so that cancerous cells can be scanned in a manner not attempted before.

They have developed a method called wildDISCO, which uses standard antibodies to map the body of mice using fluorescent markers. Ertürk added IgG antibodies to the already dead and transparent mice to highlight its parts. These antibodies stuck to different types of tissue in the mice and highlighted what Ertürk was interested in looking at.