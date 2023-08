A report published by CBC on Saturday is highlighting the work of Mariek Schmidt, an Earth sciences professor at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, who with the help of five other scientists, has amassed over 300 kilograms of 90-million-year-old igneous rocks from the Scottish Isle of Rumin.

The piles of rock will now help to teach students how to handle the Mars samples that NASA's Perseverance rover will be collecting over the next 10 years.

Being prepared

"We probably collected over 300 kilograms of material that can then be used by engineers and scientists on Earth in order to be prepared for when this samples come back from Mars," she told the news outlet.