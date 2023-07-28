Scientists discover 600-million-old ocean water in Himalayan mineral deposits

Researchers claim that they have found a time capsule for paleo oceans in the Himalayas’ mineral deposits.

A team of scientists from India and Japan, studying the Kumaon region of the Himalayas in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, have found that the mineral deposits - magnesite - located in the area contain water droplets that were deposited some 600 million years ago during the Neoproterozoic era.

The researchers say that the preservation of magnesite in this region could only have been possible if impurities like calcium in the Deoban Basin were interrupted for a long period of time, probably due to the freezing of the rivers.