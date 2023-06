A seemingly extinct group of marine-adapted reptiles, mosasaurs were last known to have lived 82 to 66 million years ago during the last period of the Mesozoic era.

Recently, scientists found traces of a mosasaur fossil dating back 94 million years. The research was organized by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and led by Dr Barry Albright, a faculty member at the University of North Florida (UNF).

UNF says that the team of researchers unlocked new evolutionary information following the discovery of the prehistoric mosasaur.

Additionally, the team exclusively spotted the remains of a single specimen of the mosasaur taxon called Sarabosaurus dahli.