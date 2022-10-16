Scientists discover a new ecosystem in the deep ocean of Maldives

Both the geography and the marine organisms in the ocean define marine ecosystems. Professor Alex Rogers, who spent more than 30 hours underwater in the mission's submersibles monitoring "The Trapping Zone" during the expedition, said, "This has all the hallmarks of a distinct new ecosystem."

"The Trapping Zone is creating an oasis of life in the Maldives, and it is highly likely to exist in other oceanic islands and also on the slopes of continents," added Professor Rogers.

The ecology, which is now known as "The Trapping Zone," sustains an oasis of life in the ocean's depths.

The Trapping Zone concept was developed in the Maldivian atolls after scientists on the Nekton Mission collected several biological samples, video footage, and extensive sonar mapping.

A ring-shaped coral reef, island, or collection of islets is known as an atoll.

The Nekton Maldives Mission is the Maldives' first systematic discovery and documentation of ocean life. Nekton

"Image data, combined with the biological samples we have collected from our submersibles and extensive sonar mapping, all point to megafauna predators such as sharks and other large fish feeding on swarms of micro-nekton - small swimming creatures that are trapped against the subsea landscape at that depth", said Professor Lucy Woodall, Nekton's Principal Scientist.

Nekton Mission in the Maldives

Nekton's goal is to investigate the deep ocean. Inspiring storytelling, education, and scientific research are all part of Nekton's mission to advance public and scientific understanding of the deep ocean.