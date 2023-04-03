Supernova shocker: Scientists observe flattest explosion 180 million light years away

"We never thought that explosions could be this aspherical. There are a few potential explanations for it: the stars involved may have created a disk just before they died or these could be failed supernovas, where the core of the star collapses to a black hole or neutron star which then eats the rest of the star," said Dr. Justyn Maund, the lead author of the study from the University of Sheffield's Department of Physics and Astronomy, in a statement.

Age-old theories challenged

These mysterious explosions are too bright and evolve too quickly, behaving differently than exploding stars should. With only a few FBOTs ever discovered, the new observation makes them even weirder. The discovery challenges our preconceptions of how stars might explode in the Universe, and it is hoped that it will bring us closer to understanding Fast Blue Optical Transients.

The Liverpool Telescope used to observe the explosion has a mirror only 2.0m in diameter. However, by studying the polarization, the astronomers were able to reconstruct the shape of the explosion as if the telescope had a diameter of about 750km. Researchers will now undertake a new survey with the international Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile to discover more FBOTs and further understand them.