Pancreatic cancer is possibly the deadliest form of cancer out there. Not easily diagnosed, pancreatic cancer starts to declare itself only once the cancer has reached its last stages. Treatment for cancer is limited, which is why the patient in almost all cases is given five years to live.

Research is slow and ongoing. Recently scientists developed a tiny device to deliver drugs directly to the pancreatic tumor, which in turn decreased the size of the cancer. Last year, another team of researchers discovered a molecule that targets and kills cancer cells.

While these are all impressive feats, there has been no definite cure for pancreatic cancer.

In another discovery that could bring us closer to early diagnosis, a team of researchers from the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) in New York has been able to zero in on a protein that kick-starts and accelerates the formation of pancreatic tumors.