By devising a revolutionary approach to produce a crystalline structure known as a "density wave" in an atomic gas, researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) have made a significant advancement in the field of quantum physics.

Our knowledge of quantum matter, which has long been regarded as one of the most challenging problems in physics, may be completely changed as a result of this ground-breaking research. The research, which was done in association with the University of Innsbruck, was released on May 24 in the prominent journal Nature.

"Cold atomic vapors have long been known for their ability to 'program' the interactions between atoms. Our investigation raises the bar for this skill. Together with Professor Helmut Ritsch's group, the researchers made a significant improvement that will have effects on both current and next quantum-based technology,” said Jean-Philippe Brantut, professor at EPFL, in an official release.