Farhad Yusef-Zadeh, an astrophysicist, has studied mysterious filament-like structures at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy since 1984.

These massive cosmic filaments come from the cosmic monster Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.

While studying them, Yusef-Zadeh and colleagues discovered an entirely new population of these cosmic filaments.

"It was a surprise to suddenly find a new population of structures that seem to be pointing in the direction of the black hole," said Yusef-Zadeh of Northwestern University in a statement.

The discovery of new cosmic threads

In 1984, what Yusef-Zadeh discovered was a long, one-dimensional filaments dangling vertically near the black hole.