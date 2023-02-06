Melt: Scientists discover a new molten layer under Earth's crust

Interestingly, these plates are constantly moving, and their movement is linked to the occurrence of earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions. Moreover, tectonic motion is so powerful; that it could also lead to the formation of new mountain ranges and even new continents.

Therefore, it becomes very important to study and know the various factors that do and don’t affect Earth’s tectonic plate activity.

Not everything that melts affects tectonic plates

Diagram depicting Earth's interiors. Kelvinsong/Wikimedia Commons

The newly discovered layer melt is located 100 miles (161 km) under the Earth’s surface and is a part of the asthenosphere (the ductile layer beneath the lithosphere at 49 to 248 miles [80 to 400 km] depth from the surface).

According to UTA researchers, the asthenosphere comprises hot molten rocks and functions as a “soft boundary,” allowing smooth movement of tectonic plates via the mantle (the region between Earth’s core and crust). However, what’s surprising is that melt – which is among the many layers of the asthenosphere doesn’t play any role in this.

“When we think about something melting, we intuitively think that the melt must play a big role in the material’s viscosity, but what we found is that even where the melt fraction is quite high, its effect on mantle flow is very minor,” explained Junlin Hua, lead researcher and postdoctoral fellow at UTA, in the press release.