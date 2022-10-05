Scientists finally solve a 30-year-old mystery by discovering a new set of blood groups

In a new study, scientists from NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) and the University of Bristol studied one mother's blood sample against several others to unpick precisely what made her blood different.

They looked at three blood group antigens (molecules on the surface of red blood cells that can cause an immune system attack) that did not fit into any established blood group system. In the process, they confirmed a new set of blood grouping—the Er system—the 44th to be described. It is tied to a particular protein found on the surface of red blood cells called Piezo1.

'Discovering a new blood group system is like discovering a new planet'

“Discovering a new blood group system is like discovering a new planet. It enlarges the landscape of our reality,” highlights Saint Louis University School of Medicine's Daniela Hermelin to WIRED, who was not involved in the study.

The new study demonstrates the genetic origins of three of these antigens (Era, Erb, and Er3), as well as the finding of two new antigens (Er4 and Er5).

The recently identified blood group variations, Er4 and Er5, are exceedingly rare and have been connected to hemolytic illness in fetuses and newborns. This illness develops when the mother's immune system attacks her unborn child's blood.

According to an article by WIRED, Nicole Thornton, one of the study's authors, had a sense that Piezo1 was involved after she compared the genomes of patients in the study.

Genetic variations that code for Piezo1, a protein linked to the new blood system, perceive blood cells as 'foreign'

She and her colleagues discovered that individuals with various Er blood types have different gene variations that code for this protein. A small percentage of people have different amino acids or protein building blocks in their Piezo1 protein as a result of those genetic variations. Their bodies' immune systems perceive blood cells with the more frequent Piezo1 protein as foreign.