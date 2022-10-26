Sea animals were thought to be mute. A scientist just discovered they can talk

A researcher from Switzerland decided to investigate if sea creatures, previously thought to be silent, can speak.

Gabriel Jorgewich-Cohen, a Ph.D. student at the University of Zurich, Switzerland, used microphones to record 53 species of marine animals, including turtles and lungfish, and found them showing "broad and complex acoustic repertoires."

Their study revealed solid evidence for 53 species of four major clades of land vertebrates – turtles, tuataras, caecilians, and lungfishes – in the form of vocal recordings and contextual behavioral information accompanying sound production. "This, along with a broad literature-based dataset including 1800 different species covering the entire spectrum, shows that vocal communication is not only widespread in land vertebrates but also evidence acoustic abilities in several groups previously considered non-vocal," first author Jorgewich-Cohen said in a statement.

The findings were published in Nature Communications.

The researchers were even able to detect acoustic communication in lungfish. Rafael C.B. Paradero

The mute can speak

All this while, it was assumed that these marine creatures were mute. Jorgewich-Cohen told BBC News that not only are their sounds harder to detect but also that humans were biased towards creatures that live on land, thereby ignoring species underwater. "We know when a bird sings. You don't need anyone to tell you what it is. But some of these animals are very quiet or make a sound every two days," he told BBC News.