Last month, controversial theoretical physicist Avi Loeb made headlines yet again when he claimed tiny spherules he recovered from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean were likely alien in origin.

In an interview with The New York Times, Loeb stated they are most likely a "technological gadget with artificial intelligence."

Now, several scientists have challenged Loeb's assertions, with some accusing him of being unscientific.

A Harvard professor's hunt for alien technology

Loeb's latest discovery was found by a $1.5 million expedition he led from Papa New Guinea to search for fragments of a meteor called IM1 at a depth of 1 mile (1.7km) on the floor of the Pacific Ocean.