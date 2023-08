There was something strange happening in Canada’s Halifax harbor on Thursday. The color of the water turned bright pink.

According to a report by CBC Radio's Maritime Noon, scientists with Dalhousie University used pink fluorescent dye on Nova Scotia Power's Tufts Cove Generating Station in Dartmouth to track how the water and what’s in it moves.

Adding alkaline material

The aim is that this new project will one day help combat climate change by allowing scientists to add to the harbor alkaline material that can trap CO2 emissions.

"This is only a small bit, actually, in a much bigger research endeavor," Katja Fennel, an oceanographer leading the research, told CBC Radio's Maritime Noon on Thursday.