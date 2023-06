Scientists have successfully created an embryo-like model replicating the crucial post-implantation stage of human development.

Led by renowned biologist Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, and Bren Professor of Biology and Biological Engineering at Caltech, the team generated the model using human stem cells, offering a unique opportunity to study the intricate processes occurring during early embryonic development.

The study, published in the journal Nature, and reported by Caltech, marks a significant advance in our understanding of human embryology, and has promising implications for various fields of research.

With all its complexity, the human body emerges from a small cluster of cells that undergo division and morph into different types of tissues. However, we cannot investigate this process thoroughly because of the concealed nature of embryos within the mother's womb. Ethical and legal constraints also impede widespread access to research like this.