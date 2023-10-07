Scientists estimate year-round snow accumulation on Mars

During the peak winters on Mars, the red planet transforms into a captivating winter landscape.

Near the poles, temperatures can drop dramatically, reaching extremely low levels that are conducive to the formation of snow and ice. The temperatures may plummet to as low as minus 190 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 123 degrees Celsius).

Scientists have gained insight into the extent of snow coverage, thanks to robotic rovers and orbiting spacecraft.

Researchers at Germany's Berlin Technical University have now attempted to learn more about how much snow accumulates at Mars' north pole throughout the year.

Martian snow deposits

On Mars, there are two kinds of snow: water ice and carbon dioxide, generally known as dry ice.