Scientists estimate year-round snow accumulation on Mars

Scientists estimate year-round snow accumulation on MarsScientists have attempted to calculate the amount of snow that accumulates at Mars' north pole during the year.Mrigakshi Dixit| Oct 07, 2023 08:11 AM ESTCreated: Oct 07, 2023 08:11 AM ESTscienceMartian polar dunesNASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.During the peak winters on Mars, the red planet transforms into a captivating winter landscape.Near the poles, temperatures can drop dramatically, reaching extremely low levels that are conducive to the formation of snow and ice. The temperatures may plummet to as low as minus 190 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 123 degrees Celsius).Scientists have gained insight into the extent of snow coverage, thanks to robotic rovers and orbiting spacecraft.Researchers at Germany's Berlin Technical University have now attempted to learn more about how much snow accumulates at Mars' north pole throughout the year.Martian snow depositsOn Mars, there are two kinds of snow: water ice and carbon dioxide, generally known as dry ice. See Also Related NASA finds Mars days shrinking, cites increase in spin speed Mars Express reveals 'halo' on Olympus Mons — and it's huge Due to the thin Martian atmosphere and frigid temperatures, water-ice snow sublimates, or transitions into a gas before reaching the surface. On the other hand, dry ice snow does manage to reach the Martian ground.As per the ArsTechnica report, the recent findings indicate that factors like sublimation could lead to the possibility of having more snow during the winter and less during the spring than previously estimated.For this study, the researchers assessed the total buildup of snow and ice at Mars' northern pole and then compared their estimations to previous measurements obtained by NASA's MOLA (Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter) probe.They used measurements based on the shadows cast by ice blocks inside the North Polar Layered Deposits to calculate the depth of seasonal snow deposits. This was done with the help of shadows seen in NASA's HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Experiment) images.“We propose to use the shadow variations [of ice blocks] to infer the seasonal depths at high polar latitudes,” the authors mentioned in the manuscript uploaded to Earth and Space Science Open Archive.The findings demonstrated that when temperatures varied across a Martian year (sol), these deposits changed, including the shadows they cast. It was constantly noted that the quantity and depth of snowfall reduced from winter to spring.The findings suggest that the amount of snow on Mars varies throughout the year. It may reach about a meter in thickness during peak winter, then drop to around 0.21 meters (roughly 0.7 feet) in spring. As summer progresses, the snow continues to diminish until frigid conditions return again.The manuscript is submitted for publication in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planet.Study abstract:The seasonal deposition and sublimation of CO2 constitute a major element in the Martian volatile cycle. Here, we propose to use the shadow variations of the ice blocks at the foot of the steep scarps of the North Polar Layered Deposits (NPLDs) to infer the vertical evolution of the seasonal deposits at high polar latitudes. We conduct an experiment at a steep scarp centered at (85.0àN, 151.5àE). We show that the average thickness of the seasonal deposits due to snowfalls in Mars Year 31 is 0.97±0.13 m at Ls = 350.7à in late winter, which then gradually decreases in springtime. The large snow depth measured makes us wonder if snowfalls are more frequent and violent than previously thought. Meanwhile, we show that the average frost thickness due to direct condensation in Mars Year 31 reaches 0.64±0.18 m at Ls = 350.7à in late winter and quasi-linearly decreases towards the summer solstice. Combined, the total thickness of the seasonal cover in Mars Year 31 reaches 1.63±0.22 m at Ls = 350.7à in late winter, continuously decreases to 0.45±0.06 m at Ls = 42.8à in middle spring and 0.06±0.05 m at Ls = 69.6à in late spring. These estimates are up to 0.8 m lower than the existing MOLA results during the spring, which can be mainly attributed to MOLA-related biases. In terms of interannual variations, we observe that snow in the very early spring of Mars Year 36 can be 0.36±0.13 m deeper than that in Mars Year 31. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How magnetic fusion plasma engines can take us to outer spaceCan AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?The future of harvesting electricity from airBacteria help create cheese-like products from yellow peasGboard CAPS: the cool new way to type without your fingersCleaning tech that makes people want to wash their handsChinese researchers create dancing microrobots using lasersUAE adds wind energy to its grid to power 23,000 homes a yearWhat makes AI brains tick? A study shows how to find outImproved ICEs or all-in on EVs: which is better for the future? Job Board