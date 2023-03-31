Scientists examine climate of exoplanets, inspired by Milankovitch cycle

A new study, inspired by Milankovitch cycles, has attempted to investigate how orbital changes may affect the climate of exoplanets. They investigated orbit variations in compact multiplanet systems for this purpose.

Studying the planetary spin

Howard Chen, an exoplanetary scientist and astrobiologist at Florida Tech, led this research with colleagues from Georgia Tech, the University of Toronto, and NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

The team modeled seven planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system for this study. They examined the planets' spins in this system.

Their preliminary findings suggest that planets close together in multiplanet systems can influence each other's spin rate and that the spin rate can change significantly over time, as per the statement.

"This means that the star shines on a planet unequally at different times. It's not the constant or fixed or equal case anymore, which is what the usual assumption is for these 'tidally-locked' planets. Instead, it's distributed. The sunlight's distributed unevenly across the planet. And that has major implications for a subtype of a planet which are planets at the outer edge of the habitable zone,” explained Chen in a statement.

The study notes that it is important for a system to be compact with planets of a certain size and mass. Less massive planets may not affect the spin rates of other planets.