Scientists “excited” about sample from asteroid Bennu arriving in September

A group of Canadian scientists is eagerly awaiting for a sample from the asteroid Bennu that will come September 24 seven years after NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft blasted off Earth to go collect the package.

The craft will now drop a capsule into the Earth's atmosphere containing matter plucked from the surface of Bennu, an asteroid dating from the early history of the solar system.

This is according to a report from CTV News published on Saturday.

Extraterrestrial material

"I've never worked with extraterrestrial material," told the news outlet Dominique Weis, a geoscientist at the University of British Columbia, who is expected to get a small fragment of the new sample.