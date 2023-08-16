Scientists explain the behavior of supercooled liquids

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have come closer to explaining why a liquid behaves like a solid in amorphous materials (also known as glassy dynamics) by understanding the molecular behavior in supercooled liquids that represents a hidden phase transition between the two states.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Tuesday.

A theory that predicts the onset temperature

The scientists combined theory, computer simulations, and previous experiments to understand why molecules in amorphous materials, when cooled, remain disordered like a liquid until transforming suddenly and unexpectedly into a solid-like state at a certain temperature referred to as the onset temperature. It was this transition phase that was previously unknown.