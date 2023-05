The DNA extraction technique has transformed our understanding of our ancient cultural civilizations.

Using this technique, scientists could determine the owner and origin of a person who wore a deer-based pendant during the Paleolithic period.

This is a significant advancement because it has previously been difficult to attribute these ancient artifacts to specific individuals. Such in-depth knowledge can help us better understand early human culture and behavior.

This new study is conducted by an international, interdisciplinary research team, led by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig.

Extracting the DNA

The researchers used a novel phosphate-based method to isolate DNA from bones and teeth for this study. This method is non-destructive and carefully extracts the DNA without causing any damage to it.