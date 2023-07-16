Scientists figure out how attraction works

Scientists figure out how attraction worksIt's all based on similar interests.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 16, 2023 09:13 AM ESTCreated: Jul 16, 2023 09:13 AM ESTscienceRepresentational image of love.kieferpix/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers at Boston University have made a scientific breakthrough that allows them to explain human attraction and it’s all based on comparable interests.This is according to a report by SciTechDaily published on Saturday.For their work, the scientists pointed to a phenomenon known as the similarity-attraction effect that dictates that we tend to like people who are similar to us and share our interests, likes and dislikes. In a series of studies, Charles Chu, a BU Questrom School of Business assistant professor of management and organizations, tested this theory by analyzing the conditions that shape whether we feel attracted to or repulsed by each other. The research uncovered one factor that dictated attraction and that was what psychologists call self-essentialist reasoning, a process that consists of people imagining they have some deep inner core or essence that shapes who they are. See Also Related AI Generates Personally Attractive Portraits by Reading Brain Waves Love Actually: Science Has a Lot to Say About the Complicated World of Love Japanese Company Designs Bra That Opens Only for True Love The final results of the studies indicated that when someone believes an essence drives their interests, they make an assumption that the same is true for others. Once they meet someone with one matching interest, they immediately connect with them because they assume they will have more things in common including an overall view of the world. “I found that both with pretty meaningful dimensions of similarity as well as with arbitrary, minimal similarities, people who are higher in their belief that they have an essence are more likely to be attracted to these similar others as opposed to dissimilar others,” said Chu.“If we had to come up with an image of our sense of self, it would be this nugget, an almost magical core inside that emanates out and causes what we can see and observe about people and ourselves. We argue that believing people have an underlying essence allows us to assume or infer that when we see someone who shares a single characteristic, they must share my entire deeply rooted essence, as well.”However, Chu’s research also suggests that our inclination to connect with someone simply because of one or two shared interests may be limiting us and our options for partners. We may all too often find ourselves disliking people because of a few of their choices when they may very well be compatible with us in many other ways.“We are all so complex,” Chu told SciTechDaily. “But we only have full insight into our own thoughts and feelings, and the minds of others are often a mystery to us. What this work suggests is that we often fill in the blanks of others’ minds with our own sense of self and that can sometimes lead us into some unwarranted assumptions.”The findings were published in the American Psychological Association’s Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Nanowires in the oceans can conduct electricity and combat climate changeDARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'Airless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber wasteAt 281 miles an hour, China's new high-speed maglev train is the world's fastestAnxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceansHarvard professor Avi Loeb retrieves potential 'alien artifact' from Pacific OceanFirst-of-its-kind inflatable drone perches like a bird for search and rescueHere's what complex primate societies can teach us about sex and genderToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentCould seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea? Job Board