Scientists figure out how attraction works

Researchers at Boston University have made a scientific breakthrough that allows them to explain human attraction and it’s all based on comparable interests.

This is according to a report by SciTechDaily published on Saturday.

For their work, the scientists pointed to a phenomenon known as the similarity-attraction effect that dictates that we tend to like people who are similar to us and share our interests, likes and dislikes.

In a series of studies, Charles Chu, a BU Questrom School of Business assistant professor of management and organizations, tested this theory by analyzing the conditions that shape whether we feel attracted to or repulsed by each other. The research uncovered one factor that dictated attraction and that was what psychologists call self-essentialist reasoning, a process that consists of people imagining they have some deep inner core or essence that shapes who they are.