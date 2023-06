The East African Rift (EAR) system, one of the Earth's largest continental rifts, has long puzzled geologists.

A team of Virginia Tech scientists has discovered a probable explanation for the odd deformations happening under the East African Rift System.

The GPS satellite data analysis and computer modeling of this rift found that the “African Superplume” is responsible for this strange deformation.

The strange deformation

Continental rifts are generated primarily as tectonic plates move away from one another. The lithosphere (Earth's crust) stretches and pulls apart. Thereby leading to a deformation in the Earth's crust, which typically forms perpendicular to plate movement.