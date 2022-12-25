‘Missing link’: Scientists may have just found the source of all complex life forms

Schleper's working group has now succeeded for the first time in cultivating a representative of this group in higher concentrations from marine sediments on the coast of Piran, Slovenia. The ETH researchers in Pilhofer's group then used a modern cryo-electron microscope to take pictures of shock-frozen cells from the group and found that they contained an extensive network of actin filaments thought to be unique to eukaryotic cells.

“This suggests that extensive cytoskeletal structures arose in archaea before the appearance of the first eukaryotes and fuels evolutionary theories around this important and spectacular event in the history of life,” further stated the press release.

A newly-discovered organism

The researchers called the newly-found organism Lokiarchaeum ossiferum.

Now, the scientists hope to use the new imaging methods to further investigate the interactions between Asgard archaea and their bacterial partners as well as basic cell biological processes such as cell division.

"It has taken six long years to obtain a stable and highly enriched culture, but now we can use this experience to perform many biochemical studies and to cultivate other Asgard archaea as well,” concluded Schleper.

The study was published in the journal Nature.

Study abstract:

Asgard archaea are considered to be the closest known relatives of eukaryotes. Their genomes contain hundreds of eukaryotic signature proteins (ESPs), which inspired hypotheses on the evolution of the eukaryotic cell. A role of ESPs in the formation of an elaborate cytoskeleton and complex cellular structures has been postulated, but never visualized. Here we describe a highly enriched culture of ‘Candidatus Lokiarchaeum ossiferum’, a member of the Asgard phylum, which thrives anaerobically at 20 °C on organic carbon sources. It divides every 7–14 days, reaches cell densities of up to 5 × 107 cells per ml and has a significantly larger genome compared with the single previously cultivated Asgard strain7. ESPs represent 5% of its protein-coding genes, including four actin homologues. We imaged the enrichment culture using cryo-electron tomography, identifying ‘Ca. L. ossiferum’ cells on the basis of characteristic expansion segments of their ribosomes. Cells exhibited coccoid cell bodies and a network of branched protrusions with frequent constrictions. The cell envelope consists of a single membrane and complex surface structures. A long-range cytoskeleton extends throughout the cell bodies, protrusions and constrictions. The twisted double-stranded architecture of the filaments is consistent with F-actin. Immunostaining indicates that the filaments comprise Lokiactin—one of the most highly conserved ESPs in Asgard archaea. We propose that a complex actin-based cytoskeleton predated the emergence of the first eukaryotes and was a crucial feature in the evolution of the Asgard phylum by scaffolding elaborate cellular structures.