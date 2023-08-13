Scientists find a way to turn methane into energy, materials

Scientists find a way to turn methane into energy, materialsThe polluting emission is rarely recycled and does much damage to the planet.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 13, 2023 11:27 AM ESTCreated: Aug 13, 2023 11:27 AM ESTscienceGas plants release methane.Alexisaj/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Methane is an extremely harmful emission and one that is rarely recycled. Now, researchers from the University of Central Florida have found a way to transform it into energy and materials.This is according to a press release by the institution published on Friday.The new development is the work of nanotechnologist Laurene Tetard and catalysis expert Richard Blair.The first inventionThe first invention consists of a method to generate hydrogen from methane, without releasing any carbon gas.“That invention is actually a twofer,” Blair said. “You get green hydrogen, and you remove — not really sequester — methane. You’re processing methane into just hydrogen and pure carbon that can be used for things like batteries.” See Also Related 'Super-emitting' methane leaks may push us over climate change edge NASA's Earth space instrument spots methane 'super-emitters' This is how the ‘methane man’s’ bacteria fights climate change The second inventionThe second invention may one day allow the creation of high-performance carbon materials from methane.“It’s like having a carbon 3D printer instead of a polymer 3D printer,” Tetard explained. “If we have a tool like this, then maybe there are even some carbon scaffolding designs we can come up with that are impossible today.”“So, this invention would be a way to make such materials from methane in a sustainable manner on a large industrial scale,” Blair added.This invention, according to the scientists, could have unlimited applications.“Now you’re talking high-dollar applications, perhaps for medical devices or new chemical sensors,” Blair added. “This becomes a platform for developing all sorts of products. The application is only limited by the imagination.”Tetard added that if they can reduce the size of the resulting structures they could expand their reach.“Right now, the size of the structures is microscale because the light focal volume we create is microsize,” she explained. “So, if we can control the light in a tiny volume, maybe we can grow nano-sized objects for patterned nanostructures a thousand times smaller. That’s something we’re thinking of implementing in the future. And then, if that becomes possible, there are many things we can do with that.”These inventions might seem impressive but success did not come easy to the two collaborators. They had to try many times to get their inventions working right.“It took a while to get some really exciting results,” Tetard said “In the beginning, a lot of the characterization that we tried to do was not working the way we wanted. We sat down to discuss puzzling observations so many times.”But that didn’t stop them and in the end their efforts paid off.“Richard has a million different ideas on how to fix problems,” Tetard said. “So eventually, we would find something that works.” HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Manganese ocean ‘potatos’ are highly radioactiveMeet history's most famous short-sleepersYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateNextStar to become one of the biggest EV battery plants in the worldLK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proofCold-loving microbes could eat away our plastic crisisSpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permit'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first timeRechargeable batteries made from wasteRussia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocket Job Board