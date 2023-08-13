Scientists find a way to turn methane into energy, materials

Methane is an extremely harmful emission and one that is rarely recycled. Now, researchers from the University of Central Florida have found a way to transform it into energy and materials.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Friday.

The new development is the work of nanotechnologist Laurene Tetard and catalysis expert Richard Blair.

The first invention

The first invention consists of a method to generate hydrogen from methane, without releasing any carbon gas.

“That invention is actually a twofer,” Blair said. “You get green hydrogen, and you remove — not really sequester — methane. You’re processing methane into just hydrogen and pure carbon that can be used for things like batteries.”