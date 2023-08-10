Scientists find nine kinds of microplastics in human hearts

Imagine eating a bowl of fish soup at a high-end restaurant. It tastes mind-numbingly good. The staff at the restaurant woke up super early to get the freshest sea produce at the fish market. And one of the best culinary chefs overlooked the preparation of the fish soup you’re slowly devouring.

Not to burst your bubble, but what if we told you that even though the fish you’re consuming has been washed, cleaned, and deboned with high precision, it possibly contains up to 47 particles of microplastics?

The annual human microplastic consumption ranges anywhere between 39,000 and 52,000 particles, depending on age and sex. We have established that there are discernable quantities of microplastics, their size ranging between 1µm and 5mm, that have made their way into our bloodstream, brain, semen, and food.