Scientists find strange shapes at the boundary to interstellar space

"NASA studies the heliosphere to better understand the fundamental physics of the space surrounding us - which, in turn, provides information regarding space throughout the rest of the universe, as well as regarding what makes planets habitable," explains the space government agency.

Insight into the heliosphere

What is the heliosphere? Our Sun sends out a constant flow of charged particles known as the solar wind. This solar wind travels past all the planets across to some three times the distance to Pluto. In this region, called the heliopause, they are then impeded by the interstellar medium.

Just as the Earth's magnetic field protects our planet from the ravages of the solar wind, the heliosphere protects the solar system from the interstellar (or galactic) wind. And as we previously reported, "Without the heliosphere, life would certainly have evolved differently - and maybe not at all."

The only artificial objects to cross this boundary are NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 probes, launched nearly 50 years ago in 1977. To this day, the probes send information from past the heliosphere, and their only main limitation is that they can only send dispatches from their precise locations.

Along with this data, scientists have also been able to map out the broader contours of the heliopause by searching for emissions made by energetic neutral atoms (ENAs). These are created by the blend of solar and interstellar winds. There is still a lot to learn and see in this domain.