A team of Chinese researchers has successfully grown early-stage developing human kidneys into female pigs using chimeric embryos.

“This is the first time a solid human organ has been grown inside an animal species other than humans,” Liangxue Lai, senior study author and a biologist at the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health, told Interesting Engineering.

Unlike normal embryos, chimeric embryos contain cells or tissues from two different organisms. In this case, the researchers used human and pig cells to create the chimeric embryos.

The researchers claim that the embryos underwent normal development inside pigs for 28 days. During this period, they noticed the formation of tubules and some other renal structures in the developing kidney.