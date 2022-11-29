Scientists have solved the mystery of male rats without Y chromosomes

As per the press release, under normal conditions, the Sry gene on the Y chromosome triggers the formation of the testes. However, the Sry gene, along with the Y chromosome, has vanished in a small number of rodent species. There is a lot of research being done on the mechanism.

Collecting samples from Amami spiny rats

The Amami spiny rat is a critically endangered rodent that can only be found on Amami Oshima in Japan. It is one of only four animals known to lack a Y chromosome, along with the Tokunoshima spiny rat, the Transcaucasian mole vole, and the Zaisan mole vole.

The study team led by Professor Asato Kuroiwa examined tissue samples from three male and three female Amami spiny rats to create genomic sequences for each person. A DNA sequence duplication that was only present in the males was discovered after extensive investigation. On chromosome 3, this duplicated region was situated before the Sox9 gene.

In the Amami spiny rat, the Enh14 region is duplicated. The two copies of Enh14 act in concert to upregulate Sox9, which causes the differentiation of the testes. Asato Kuroiwa/Hakkaido University

The researchers discovered that the Amami spiny rats' sequence duplication constituted a new regulatory element that elevated Sox9 in the absence of Sry. They were able to map its position on the chromosomes in relation to Sox9, and it was shown to be similar to Enh14, a possible Sox9 enhancer in mice.

They believe that the two copies of Enh14 work together to increase the expression of Sox9. When they inserted the sequence into the genomes of mice using gene editing techniques, female (XX) mice embryos displayed gene expression that caused testis development.