Scientists identify key genes that initiate embryo development in mice

Fertilization happens when a female egg cell fuses with a male sperm cell. This fusion lead to the formation of the first single cell, known as a zygote (fertilized egg cell), which divide over time to form an embryo. And this results in the formation of new life.

However, at the time of fertilization, the zygote cell's genome is "inactive" and needs to be activated. This process of activation is known as zygote genome activation. And allows the new embryo to develop according to its own "genetic program."

An international team of researchers led by the University of California, Davis, discovered crucial genes that activate embryo development.