Scientists identify potential new 'genetic target' to develop male contraception

Researchers from Washington State University have identified a potential method to develop contraception for males.

They describe a "new genetic target" that could lead to this development in their study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications.

“Right now, we don’t really have anything on the male side for contraception other than surgery and only a small percentage of men choose vasectomies. If we can develop this discovery into a solution for contraception, it could have far-ranging impacts,” said Jon Oatley, senior author, and professor at WSU’s School of Molecular Biosciences, in an official press statement.

Inactivating a gene is key to this development

The team identified an expression of the gene Arrdc5 to develop this genetic target-based contraception. This gene has been found in the testicular tissue of many different species, including mice, pigs, cattle, and humans.

The Arrdc5 gene was inactivated in mouse models to study sperm performance. As a result, they discovered signs of infertility in male mice models. When the gene was removed, their sperm count dropped by 28 percent, and their sperm movement was found to be nearly 2.8 times slower than in normal mice. Surprisingly, the shape of the sperm changed, too, and depicted "abnormal heads and mid-pieces."