Trending
AI is coming to Google Search
SpaceX's Orbital Launch
Ocean Cleanup
New Mars map
Smart automation and AI
Lab-grown fat

Scientists invent 3D printed sperm selection device for IVF use

The device offers another more effective option to traditional sperm selection methods.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 07, 2023 09:10 AM EST
Created: Apr 07, 2023 09:10 AM EST
science
Microscope of reproductive medicine.
Microscope of reproductive medicine.

Andrei Orlov/iStock 

Scientists have developed new technology to help couples undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF). This consists of a 3D-printed sperm selection device that targets male fertility problems to increase couples’ chances of success in having a baby.

The device offers another more effective option to traditional sperm selection methods, such as density gradient centrifugation and swim-up, which can cause DNA fragmentation and cell death, leading to unsuccessful IVF cycles, according to the press release.

"Male infertility plays a role in around 30 percent of cases, due to problems such as low sperm count, reduced motility or movement, or poor sperm quality," said Professor Majid Warkiani from the School of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

"While much work has been done around selecting eggs and embryos to boost the success rates of IVF, sperm selection, an essential component in assisted reproduction, is by far the most neglected step in regard to technological innovation," he added.

High-quality sperm

Now, researchers from UTS and NeoGenix Biosciences, a UTS-born start-up, have engineered and trialed a new microfluidic sperm selection device that provides a more reliable process for selecting high-quality sperm.

"This new technology is a 3D printed, biologically inspired microfluidic sperm selection device, which replicates the female reproductive tract and the natural sperm selection process, where only a small percentage of total sperm reach the egg," Professor Warkiani said.

Most Popular

"We conducted extensive testing against conventional IVF selection methods, with the new method showing an 85% improvement in DNA integrity and an average 90% reduction in sperm cell death. The sperm selected by our method also demonstrated better recovery after freezing than traditional methods," he said.

Approximately one in six people worldwide are affected by infertility, according to the World Health Organization, and each IVF cycle comes with a 78 percent failure rate.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/16/image/jpeg/GF7kNYWE6bcTpucn7Zd6CBURrbr7dPJCFSgl7e9p.jpg
The battery tech that could get us to net zero – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/05/image/jpeg/SmQo9Htvf8HqxuWmTsVqQZvv1LDmEoEHq4aeVQP9.jpg
The New 'inside out' Wankel engine packs a punch despite its size
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/06/image/webp/Gr12zme3KPKPqIlUuwRwXMMoutb9SWGnn8FeWoyq.webp
There is only one of this in the world
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/05/image/jpeg/nf7O9EC0wt6RZlNEjsS2PgSyoOZTM0L5jNAc9V35.jpg
NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter breaks records once again
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/07/28/image/jpeg/NNtfnbTaik1AM0sKbXKHcRlITvzGvsWdhA9VNNdl.jpg
How AI and RFID could solve the surge in lost airport luggage
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/06/image/jpeg/2LuZkg8HvFFgLvV6V3Vi4qUwcdv53TZlrSOVfDol.jpg
China's space agency reportedly tested a Stirling converter in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/22/image/jpeg/A7eVobEVrPDYHyqM77AYqj4P4C8D72n5WjuEVn33.jpg
This ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/05/image/jpeg/REkC1P24O5dZq3IjF95m3QbsH3YPDWbPLm0W2YUR.jpg
'Impossible' proof of 2,000-year-old Pythagorean theorem potentially found by students
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/30/image/jpeg/LwowaG4UC9KdvdCZtzvJ4XMRjq4uzYzADMhA72aI.jpg
Photographer describes dearMoon Starship selection as 'ultimate dream'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/30/image/jpeg/Rrp7nKnOPxoDZWGJZoSqMQOH6EydQ7byYNpgEllX.jpg
Can you predict intelligence? Neuroscientists figure out how
More Stories
scienceEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so important
Deena Theresa| 8/6/2022
innovationCan we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's future
Deena Theresa| 8/17/2022
scienceScientists recreate Neptune's 'diamonds rain' conditions on Earth
Paul Ratner| 10/13/2022