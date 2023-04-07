Scientists invent 3D printed sperm selection device for IVF use

"Male infertility plays a role in around 30 percent of cases, due to problems such as low sperm count, reduced motility or movement, or poor sperm quality," said Professor Majid Warkiani from the School of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

"While much work has been done around selecting eggs and embryos to boost the success rates of IVF, sperm selection, an essential component in assisted reproduction, is by far the most neglected step in regard to technological innovation," he added.

High-quality sperm

Now, researchers from UTS and NeoGenix Biosciences, a UTS-born start-up, have engineered and trialed a new microfluidic sperm selection device that provides a more reliable process for selecting high-quality sperm.

"This new technology is a 3D printed, biologically inspired microfluidic sperm selection device, which replicates the female reproductive tract and the natural sperm selection process, where only a small percentage of total sperm reach the egg," Professor Warkiani said.