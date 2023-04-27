Scientists invent safe bone graft materials made out of eggshells

Scientists have found a way to turn unwanted eggshells into useful bone graft materials.

Autologous and allogeneic bone grafts are considered the gold standard when it comes to reconstructing bones, however, limited supply, donor-site complications, and risk of disease transmission have deterred their widespread use.

Therefore, a key priority of bone graft materials development is to obtain safe, modifiable, and environmentally friendly synthetic biomaterials capable of replacing natural graft materials.

Now, an international team of researchers has discovered a new material that can be used in surgery efficiently and safely: eggshells.

In the new research, the team developed a dissolution-precipitation method to convert eggshells into endotoxin-free and immunocompatible amorphous calcium phosphate (ACP) particles.