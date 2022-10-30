‘Lab on a chip’: Scientists invent new and improved tool to measure light

"We've demonstrated a way of building spectrometers that are far more miniature than what is typically used today," said Ethan Minot, a professor of physics at the OSU College of Science.

"Spectrometers measure the strength of light at different wavelengths and are super useful in lots of industries and all fields of science for identifying samples and characterizing materials."

The new device could fit on the "end of a human hair," Minot explained, making it far better than traditional spectrometers that require bulky optical and mechanical components.

Traditional spectrometers are bulky and impractical undefined/iStock

"Our spectrometer does not require assembling separate optical and mechanical components or array designs to disperse and filter light," said Hoon Hahn Yoon, from Aalto University, who led the study.

"Moreover, it can achieve a high resolution comparable to benchtop systems but in a much smaller package."

When it comes to the colors of light it can absorb, the device is 100 percent electrically controllable, making it scalable and suited for widespread use, the researchers explained.