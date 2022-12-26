Scientists revealed a laser pen which writes by burning the air

High-intensity laser pulses are focused in the air to create plasma, or ionized gas, which emits energy in the form of light.

The team did not elaborate on how the 3D scanner was utilized to accurately arrange the pixel dots and form the characters in the air.

The brief pulses have a duration of just femtoseconds, or one millionth of one billionth of a second, or one quadrillionth of a second.

The peak power of Cao's laser pen can reach a million megawatts due to the incredibly brief pulse duration, which is comparable to the whole utility-scale electricity producing capacity of the United States.

Though it might be utilized securely because the device's typical input power is only a few tens of watts.

The method might potentially be used in a variety of industries, from quantum computing to brain imaging, according to the researchers.

“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of Ultra-Fast Laser in Wuhan’s optics valley, told Science and Technology Daily, as reported by the South China Morning Post.