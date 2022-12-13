Scientists can learn a great deal about Martian dust devils only by listening to them

Analyzing the sound of a Martian dust devil

The researchers were able to conduct their analysis, which is detailed in a paper in Nature Communications, thanks to the fact that NASA's Perseverance rover's SuperCam microphone unwittingly recorded the dust devil as it passed overhead.

They combined the sound recordings with multi-sensor data and modeling to characterize the dust devil, revealing that it was roughly 25 meters (82 feet) wide — which is ten times the width of the Perseverance rover. The new findings show that sound data can be used to determine key characteristics of dust devils on Mars.

"As the Perseverance mission continues," the press statement reads, "additional microphone recordings may provide further dust devils encounters, allowing for comparative studies to be performed between different vortices at different geographical sites."

In July last year, the Perseverance rover used its Navigation Camera (M2020) to capture images of three dust devils in the vicinity of its landing site. Purposefully capturing dust devils on video is a difficult task — dust devils typically last for less than a minute — so scientists also turn to Earth's deserts to study them and gain a better understanding of their Martian counterparts.

Preparing for crewed Mars missions

Dust devils are whirlwinds of swirling dust that is common on Mars and also occurs on Earth. They play a large role in the movement of Martian dust and are also an indicator of atmospheric turbulence. They can reach sizes of up to 1,600 meters in diameter, meaning they are important to study in the context of future crewed missions to Mars.