Scientists make eco friendly material inspired by worms

Scientists make eco friendly material inspired by wormsA reminder that inspiration can be found in the most unexpected places, especially in nature. Think outside the concrete box.Amal Jos Chacko| Oct 01, 2023 11:07 AM ESTCreated: Oct 01, 2023 11:07 AM ESTscienceSmall plant growing on concrete wall.Credits: baona/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A groundbreaking discovery has emerged from the depths of the ocean in the context of sustainable construction. Sandcastle worms, unassuming marine creatures about two inches in length, have now taken the spotlight as an unexpected source of inspiration for the future of low-carbon building materials. A research team led by Prof. Wang Shutao from the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry at the Chinese Academy of Sciences announced this revolutionary discovery in a press release. A fight for a smaller footprint. While traditional cement-based building materials have played a crucial role in construction, their environmental impact cannot be ignored any longer. The carbon footprint associated with cement production is substantial, contributing significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. See Also Related True-zero emissions cement gets ASTM approval Brimstone's carbon-negative Portland cement meets ASTM C150 building industry standard This new technique could cut cement GHG emissions by 30% Cement production requires high temperatures, which demand extensive energy usage, and the release of carbon dioxide during the chemical transformation of limestone into clinker adds to its environmental toll. Furthermore, the extraction of raw materials like limestone and clay contributes to habitat destruction, ecosystem disruption, and a large carbon footprint only worsened by their transportation. This has led to the research of alternatives, such as Sublime System’s ASTM C1157 recipient zero-emissions cement, and Brimstone’s carbon-negative cement that conforms to ASTM C150 standards. Traditionally, cement-based building materials have been the cornerstone of the construction industry. However, the massive energy consumption and carbon emissions associated with cement production have raised concerns about their sustainability. To address this pressing issue, researchers have long sought alternatives, including various adhesives like geopolymers and resins. These substitutes, while promising, often fall short in terms of eco-friendliness and practicality. Drawing inspiration from the sandcastle worms, the research team discovered a remarkable solution. These unassuming marine organisms construct intricate, honeycombed, reef-like structures by binding sand grains together. What sets them apart is a composite adhesive they secrete, containing both cationic and anionic proteins, enabling them to firmly unite grains and result in remarkably resilient structures. The team developed natural-based, low-carbon building materials by using oppositely charged bio-polymer adhesives so that they can construct these innovative materials from various grains, including desert sand, sea sand, and concrete slag. The process was achieved under low temperature and atmospheric pressure, making it both sustainable and energy-efficient. Paving a greener path. As the construction industry grapples with the urgent need for low-carbon solutions, these sandcastle-inspired materials could be the key to reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions significantly while offering superior mechanical performance. With the support of the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the International Partnership Program of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, this project not only opens new doors for environmentally conscious construction but also highlights the importance of looking to nature for sustainable solutions. As the world grapples with climate change and the need to reduce carbon footprints, this discovery serves as a reminder that inspiration can be found in the most unexpected places. It challenges us to think outside the concrete box. As we transition toward a more eco-conscious future, exploring innovative alternatives like this sandcastle worm-inspired technique becomes paramount in addressing climate change and fostering sustainable construction practices. The team's findings were published in the journal Matter.Study AbstractLow-carbon building materials are attracting enormous attention due to the massive energy consumption and carbon emissions from conventional constructions. Existing natural-based building materials are promising for low-carbon constructions but challenging in realizing high mechanical strength for practical applications. Here, inspired by colonial sandcastles, we report the large-scale fabrication of natural-based low-carbon building materials (nLCBMs/±) by a bio-inspired adhesive strategy under low temperature and atmospheric pressure. The as-prepared nLCBMs/± show outstanding compressive strength up to the construction criteria of cement-based materials, hydration-enabled recyclability, and an anti-weathering property. Furthermore, the bio-inspired adhesive strategy is versatile to various grains, such as desert sands, sea sands, concrete slag, coal cinders, and mineral residues. Our finding provides a promising route in accelerating the next-generation construction industry with limited energy consumption and carbon emissions. 