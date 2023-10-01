Scientists make eco friendly material inspired by worms

A groundbreaking discovery has emerged from the depths of the ocean in the context of sustainable construction. Sandcastle worms, unassuming marine creatures about two inches in length, have now taken the spotlight as an unexpected source of inspiration for the future of low-carbon building materials.

A research team led by Prof. Wang Shutao from the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry at the Chinese Academy of Sciences announced this revolutionary discovery in a press release.

A fight for a smaller footprint.

While traditional cement-based building materials have played a crucial role in construction, their environmental impact cannot be ignored any longer. The carbon footprint associated with cement production is substantial, contributing significantly to greenhouse gas emissions.