Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the Imperial College of London have successfully mapped the cells in the heart’s cardiac conduction system (CCS).

In their recently published study, they have also proposed a tool called Drug2cell that can predict the effect of any new drug treatment on the human heart.

CCS is a complex network of muscles, nodes, and signals in our heart’s walls that makes our heart beat. The researchers not only profiled CCS but a total of 75 cell types in eight regions of the heart.

“The cardiac conduction system is critical for the regular and coordinated beating of our hearts, yet the cells which make it up are poorly understood,” said Dr. James Cranley, co-lead researcher and a Ph.D. Fellow at Sanger.